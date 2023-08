'Don't panic, utang lang 'yan': Bato on Philippine debt

Watch more on iWantTFC

For Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, Filipinos need not worry about the projected P15.8 trillion national debt of the Philippines by the end of 2024.

"Don't panic, mga Pilipino. Utang lang 'yan," the former police chief said during the August 15 hearing of the Senate Finance Committee tackling the national budget for 2024.

Dela Rosa's statement came after Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno explained how ordinary Filipinos, especially those who are underprivileged, should look at their taxes in connection with the proposed national budget.