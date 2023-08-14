Home  >  Business

Philippine shares slide to 6,329 ahead of BSP rate decision

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 14 2023 11:43 PM

Philippines shares bled Monday as investors braced for the central bank's policy decision later this week. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 14, 2023
