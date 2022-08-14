Home  >  Business

Serye ng oil price rollback, ramdam na ng ilang tsuper, negosyante

Posted at Aug 14 2022 07:45 PM

Ramdam na ng ilang tsuper at negosyante ang epekto ng serye ng rollback sa presyo ng produktong petrolyo. Sa pagtataya naman ng Department of Energy, posibleng magtuloy-tuloy ang pagbaba ng presyo hanggang sa mga susunod na buwan. Nagpa-Patrol, Reiniel Pawid. TV Patrol, Linggo, 14 Agosto 2022

