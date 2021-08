Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Converge Information and Communication Technology Solutions Inc said Friday its subscriber growth and net profit surge despite the COVID-19 pandemic are "clear signs" of demand for better internet connectivity.

For the first half of 2021, the pure fiber provider booked a P3.25-billion net income, higher by 158 percent compared to the P1.26-billion total in the same period last year.

"I think this is a very clear sign to the Filipino consumer that our Filipino consumers are looking for better quality of internet service," Converge ICT Solutions CEO Dennis Anthony Uy told ANC.

Uy said Filipinos staying at home for work, entertainment and education require at least 500GB of internet a month.

Growth is also likely to continue since the broadband market in the country "is really big," he said.

Converge, which also offered a home entertainment add-on feature called Vision, is aiming to connect 55 percent of Filipino homes by 2025.