Home > Business PSE sees 3rd weekly loss amid lower 2Q growth ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 12 2023 03:10 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Stock Exchange sees its third weekly loss on Friday on the back of lower second-quarter growth. Michelle Ong reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, August 11, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Philippine Stock Exchange PSE 2Q growth weekly loss /video/life/08/12/23/veteran-actor-robert-arevalo-passes-away-at-85/video/news/08/12/23/ofw-returns-home-for-wake-of-son-killed-by-cops/video/news/08/12/23/doj-prepares-multiple-murder-charges-vs-rep-teves/video/news/08/12/23/pcg-police-stage-joint-exercises-in-manila-bay/video/business/08/12/23/ph-business-groups-oppose-proposal-to-ban-chinese-products