Home  >  Business

PH business groups oppose proposal to ban Chinese products

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 12 2023 03:02 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Several Philippine business groups caution against a proposal by lawmakers to ban Chinese products and companies from the country. The ban is meant to be in retaliation for China's recent hostile acts in the West Philippine Sea. More details from Jekki Pascual.—The World Tonight, ANC, August 11, 2023
Read More:  West Philippine Sea   China   Chinese products   Chinese companies   Philippine business groups  