PH shares soar to 6,680 as investors cheer cooler US CPI

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 12 2022 12:10 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index jumped over 200 points on Thursday as investors welcomed the better-than-expected inflation data from the US. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 11, 2022
