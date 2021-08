Watch more on iWantTFC

Reopening the economy amid the threat of the Delta variant of COVID-19 would require the government to ramp up vaccination, an official of the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines said on Thursday.

“The key for this lockdown period is can we use it effectively to boost the vaccination rates and obviously increase vaccination supply,” said

BCCP executive director Chris Nelson.

Nelson said this was shown in the UK’s experience where around 60 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated.