Home  >  Business

PH shares decline on weaker Q2 GDP growth

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 11 2023 12:15 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares declined as investors reacted to the country’s weaker second quarter growth. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 10, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  