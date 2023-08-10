Home  >  Business

PH GDP grows 4.5 percent in Q2 of 2023

Posted at Aug 11 2023 12:08 AM

Philippine economic managers remain optimistic despite the slower growth recorded by the country in the second quarter of this year. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 10, 2023
