Home > Business PH GDP grows 4.5 percent in Q2 of 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 11 2023 12:08 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine economic managers remain optimistic despite the slower growth recorded by the country in the second quarter of this year. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 10, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight GDP PH economy economy gross domestic product /video/overseas/08/10/23/dozens-killed-by-wildfires-in-hawaii/video/news/08/10/23/charges-filed-vs-navotas-cops-tagged-in-killing-teen/video/news/08/10/23/all-22-manila-bay-reclamation-projects-suspended-pending-impact-study-denr/video/news/08/10/23/afp-chief-visits-western-command-hq-in-palawan/sports/08/10/23/bolden-on-filipinas-world-cup-stint-an-experience-of-a-lifetime