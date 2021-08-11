Home  >  Business

PH shares rebound to 6,666 amid foreign buying

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 11 2021 10:23 PM

Philippine shares rebounded thanks to foreign buying.

But some analysts believe the rally is not sustainable. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 11, 2021
