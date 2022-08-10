Home  >  Business

PH shares post flat finish ahead of US inflation print release

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2022 11:43 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index posted a flat finish on Wednesday, as investors remained on edge ahead of the release of America's latest inflation data. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 10, 2022
