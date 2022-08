Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from PTV

MANILA — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Wednesday said it is monitoring the prices of basic goods in quake-hit Abra while it is still under the state of calamity.

A state of calamity allows local officials to control the prices of basic goods and tap calamity funds. Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said the price freeze in Abra will last until September 26.

"Ang presyo sinisigurado natin naka-freeze siya or frozen and ang prevailing price na computed natin sa last 3 months," said Castelo in a televised briefing.

(We make sure that the cost of basic goods is frozen and the prevailing price we have computed in the least 3 months.)

"Mayroon tayong regional and provincial offices ng DTI na sila naman po ang nagmomonitor doon sa mga lugar declared under state of calamity," she added.

(We have regional and provincial offices in DTI and they are monitoring those areas declared under state of calamity.)

"Pati ang inspeksyon sa retail, yung mga negosyante na nagbebenta ng basic necessities and prime commodities natin, strictly monitored 'yan."

(Even in retail, the businessmen selling basic necessities and prime commodities are strictly monitored.)

Only the basic commodity prices are capped during price freezes, the DTI earlier said. This means that prices of prime commodities are not affected.

A total of 10 people have died after the powerful earthquake struck Tayum, Abra and jolted many parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila.