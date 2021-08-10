Home  >  Business

PH economy emerges from recession

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2021 10:40 PM

The Philippines emerges from a pandemic-induced recession after posting a nearly 12 percent GDP growth in the second quarter of the year.

But the local economy is not yet out of the woods. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 10, 2021
