PH, US to enhance partnerships in security, economic growth: Marcos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 09 2023 11:06 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with the US ASEAN Business Council and touted Manila's strong alliance with Washington.

The chief executive also bared plans for increasing the region's economic prosperity. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 9, 2023
