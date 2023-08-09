Home  >  Business

PH shares close higher ahead of release of Q2 GDP growth

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 09 2023 11:13 PM

Philippine shares swing to positive trading on Wednesday ahead of the release of the country's second quarter GDP figures. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 9, 2023
