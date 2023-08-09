Home > Business PH shares close higher ahead of release of Q2 GDP growth ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 09 2023 11:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares swing to positive trading on Wednesday ahead of the release of the country's second quarter GDP figures. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 9, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /video/business/08/09/23/ph-unemployment-rate-climbs-to-45-pct-in-june/video/business/08/09/23/ph-us-to-enhance-partnerships-in-security-economic-growth/video/news/08/09/23/teen-killed-by-cops-in-navotas-city-a-case-of-mistaken-identity/video/news/08/09/23/senators-question-public-works-chief-amid-luzon-floods/video/news/08/09/23/senators-welcome-suspension-of-manila-bay-reclamation-projects