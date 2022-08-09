Home > Business DITO files complaint vs Globe, Smart for alleged abuse of dominant position ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 09 2022 11:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Philippine telco giants Globe and Smart fired back at DITO Telecommunity after the newcomer accused them of abusing their dominant position. Globe and Smart insist DITO has penalties to pay. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 9, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight DITO Telecommunity Smart Globe DITO telecoms telecommunication /video/news/08/09/22/floods-hit-parts-of-visayas-mindanao/entertainment/08/09/22/ang-probinsyano-to-go-on-thanksgiving-tour-after-finale/video/news/08/09/22/walden-bello-released-on-bail/video/news/08/09/22/ramos-laid-to-rest-at-the-libingan-ng-mga-bayani/news/08/09/22/jeep-na-maghahatid-ng-mga-dadalo-sa-kasal-nadisgrasya