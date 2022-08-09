Home  >  Business

DITO files complaint vs Globe, Smart for alleged abuse of dominant position

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 09 2022 11:14 PM

Philippine telco giants Globe and Smart fired back at DITO Telecommunity after the newcomer accused them of abusing their dominant position.

Globe and Smart insist DITO has penalties to pay. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 9, 2022
