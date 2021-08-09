Home  >  Business

PH shares rally after revision of PH's Q1 GDP print

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 09 2021 10:28 PM

Philippine shares broke a two-day losing streak as investors cheer an upward revision in the country's first quarter GDP print. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 9, 2021
