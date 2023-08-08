Taas presyo: Manufacturers eye hikes in prices of 43 products

Watch more on iWantTFC

Video from PTV

MANILA — At least 13 manufacturers have submitted their application for an increase in the prices of 43 products, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Wednesday.

Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said the products include canned sardines, condensed milk, evaporated milk, powdered milk, coffee, instant noodles, bottled water, canned meat and toilet soap.

The proposed price adjustments range from P0.10 to P7 for food items and P1.50 to P9.75 for non-food items.

“Ang consideration nila, ngayon ang kino-consider natin na dahilan ng manufacturers sa pagtaas ng presyo, ay ang cost ng raw materials, na kapag minsan ay imported pa ito kagaya ng sa canned sardines po, tamban ang isda na ginagamit sa sardinas," Castelo said in a public briefing.

"Ang instant noodles alam natin na imported ang wheat nila kasi wala naman tayong wheat sa Pilipinas. Pati po ang MDM, mechanically deboned meat na imported din dahil wala din tayo dito, for processed milk nila na skimmed milk, palm oil,” she added.

DTI is verifying the reasons behind the price adjustment proposals.

“Hindi basta tinatanggap ang bigay sa atin na information ng manufacturers. Mayroon tayong sariling mekanismo para maverify natin yan pati po ang pag increase ng packaging materials at yung transportation cost nila at yung acquisition cost for toll trucking,” she said.