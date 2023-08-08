'Rice crisis? What if there's nothing to import?'

Watch more on iWantTFC

International investment banker Stephen Cuunjieng says the Philippines needs to reexamine its strategy of continuously importing rice to stabilize the domestic market.

As India roils the global rice trade by announcing a ban on exports of certain varieties of the grain, and Thailand tells farmers to cut down on planting to conserve water, Cuunjieng says importation may not always be viable solution.

"My fear about this 'Let's import our way to security' is 'What if there's nothing to import?'"

He adds that local rice production may decline if the government keeps resorting to importation to maintain stable supplies of rice.

"The more attractive you make imports, the less attractive it is for the farmers to keep producing."

He says rice self-sufficiency "is a complex problem that is due for a comprehensive solution rather than a piecemeal solution."

Cuunjieng also cautions against relying on trade agreements with other countries to alleviate rice supply issues in the Philippines.

He notes that in the case of COVID vaccines, several vaccine-producing countries opted to prioritize their domestic needs before exporting these medicines, despite international supply agreements.

Local rice traders recently said they have cut down on imports from Vietnam as suppliers have raised prices. International rice prices hit their highest levels in a decade in June.