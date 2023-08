Watch more on iWantTFC

Makati Shangri-La has reopened more than two years after shuttering its doors at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the most iconic hotels in Makati's business district however said it is reopening in phases and prioritizing guest-facing areas for now like its famous lobby lounge, the Shang Palace and its Sage restaurant.

John Rice, VP for operations of Shangri-La Group Philippines said they are looking to fully reopen either by the last quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024 as the hotel undergoes upgrades.

The hotel stopped operating in February 2021 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with the full reopening of the economy and revenge travel kicking in, Rice said their company is again optimistic about the domestic market.

The hotel is also introducing new business and leisure-friendly features amid a growing trend in travel.

"We've noticed that in travel trends now, people are combining business and leisure," Rice said.