Farmers group warns of rice shortage by September

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 08 2023 05:59 PM

A farmers' group warns the Philippines may experience a rice shortage by September because the government was too slow in importing supplies. A rice monitoring group meanwhile says Filipinos should brace for higher rice prices, as the cost of the staple keeps rising.