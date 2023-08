Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) on Monday said it hopes to approve up to P300 billion in investments for 2023.

Speaking on ANC's "Market Edge," PEZA Director-General Teresito Panga said they are on track with meeting their investment goals for 2023.

"Like right now the latest investment approvals we have it’s about P97 billion already, which is 3.3 times larger than what we have approved last year," he said.

"So, I think with 5 or 6 months to go, we are confident that we will be able to exceed our set targets for 2023," he said.

"Conservative target is about P160 billion, but if all leads will be realized within the year, there are strong chances that we can still hit our maximum target," he said.

As of the end of June, PEZA has approved P81 billion in investments.

"We're confident that with the Philippines projecting a 6-7 percent GDP growth rate, which makes it one of the best-performing economies in the region, we remain bullish that we will continue to attract investments into the country as well as grow our exports," Panga said.

--ANC, 7 August 2023