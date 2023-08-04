Home  >  Business

PSE tumbles despite cooler July inflation data

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 05 2023 01:33 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange tumbles on Friday despite the release of a cooler July inflation data. Michelle Ong reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2023
