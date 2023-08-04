Home > Business PH inflation slows for 6th straight month ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 05 2023 01:32 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine inflation slows for the sixth straight month. But many consumers have yet to feel the effects of the downtrend. This report from Lady Vicencio.—The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: inflation Philippine inflation consumers /video/business/08/05/23/pse-tumbles-despite-cooler-july-inflation-data/video/news/08/05/23/expert-says-bulacan-floods-not-caused-by-dam/video/news/08/05/23/denr-says-may-halt-reclamation-projects-in-manila-bay/video/news/08/05/23/human-rights-lawyers-eye-challenging-anti-terrorism-act/sports/08/05/23/palaro-2023-region-6-takes-girls-volleyball-gold-ncr-regains-overall-lead