PH inflation slows for 6th straight month

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 05 2023 01:32 AM

Philippine inflation slows for the sixth straight month. But many consumers have yet to feel the effects of the downtrend. This report from Lady Vicencio.—The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2023
