PH shares end above 6,400 for first time in a month

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 04 2022 02:17 AM

Philippine stocks closed Wednesday's session in positive territory as investors seemingly shrugged off geopolitical tensions following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 3, 2022
