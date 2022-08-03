Home > Business PH shares end above 6,400 for first time in a month ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 04 2022 02:17 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Philippine stocks closed Wednesday's session in positive territory as investors seemingly shrugged off geopolitical tensions following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 3, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight Nancy Pelosi Taiwan PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /sports/08/04/22/alex-eala-loses-to-german-opponent-in-poland-tournament/spotlight/08/04/22/monkeypox-vaccine-availability-and-effectiveness/video/news/08/04/22/quake-hit-abra-residents-fear-landslides-aftershocks/overseas/08/04/22/chinas-aggressive-military-drills-not-justified-g7/video/news/08/04/22/imee-marcos-defends-maid-in-malacaang