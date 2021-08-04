Home > Business PH shares climb to 6,585 as foreign buying continues ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 04 2021 10:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares record gains as foreign funds snap up local stocks for a third straight day. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /news/08/07/21/50-pilipino-nahulihan-ng-pekeng-visa-sa-spain/news/08/07/21/guidelines-set-for-lockdown-aid-distribution-in-3rd-metro-manila-ecq/sports/08/07/21/pvl-chery-tiggo-takes-no-2-seed-in-semis/business/08/07/21/petrolyo-may-rollback-sa-agosto-10/news/08/07/21/duterte-places-bataan-under-ecq-from-august-8-to-22