BIR files raps vs 127 firms over P6.1-B tax delinquencies

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 03 2023 11:32 PM | Updated as of Aug 03 2023 11:33 PM

Hundreds of Philippine corporate officers are charged with tax evasion, which deprived the government of billions of pesos in revenue. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 3, 2023
 
