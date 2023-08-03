Home > Business BIR files raps vs 127 firms over P6.1-B tax delinquencies ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 03 2023 11:32 PM | Updated as of Aug 03 2023 11:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Hundreds of Philippine corporate officers are charged with tax evasion, which deprived the government of billions of pesos in revenue. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 3, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight BIR Bureau of Internal Revenue tax tax evasion /news/08/03/23/pnp-welcomes-anti-terrorism-council-resolution/video/news/08/03/23/several-bulacan-pampanga-towns-remain-flooded/video/news/08/03/23/marcos-duterte-discuss-china-visit/sports/08/03/23/football-filipinas-set-sights-on-winning-asian-games/video/news/08/03/23/go-shares-insights-on-duterte-marcos-meeting