Assistance to MSMEs to continue during new lockdown: DTI

MANILA - The new lockdown this month will prevent an “uncontrollable” surge in cases of the new COVID-19 Delta variant, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said Tuesday as he assured small businesses that assistance, in the form of zero-interest loans, would continue.

Although the agency has exhausted its initial P5 billion fund, it has gathered an additional P2.4 billion to continue its loans programs for affected MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), Lopez told ANC.

Metro Manila will be under ECQ from Aug. 6 to 20 which will likely impact businesses and jobs.

National Statistician Undersecretary Dennis Mapa said on Tuesday that based on historical data, lockdowns have an impact on the country's unemployment rate.

Unemployment was steady in June at 7.7 percent, with the number of jobless Filipinos slightly higher in June at 3.76 million from 3.73 million in May as many workers joined the labor force.