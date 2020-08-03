Home  >  Business

PH shares drop as Metro Manila returns to stricter lockdown

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 03 2020 10:19 PM

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas assured the public the shift to a stricter lockdown of Metro Manila and nearby provinces will have limited economic impact. Businesses and consumers, however, are still bracing for the worst. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 3, 2020
