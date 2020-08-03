Home > Business PH shares drop as Metro Manila returns to stricter lockdown ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 03 2020 10:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas assured the public the shift to a stricter lockdown of Metro Manila and nearby provinces will have limited economic impact. Businesses and consumers, however, are still bracing for the worst. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 3, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, MECQ, economy, MECQ economy, modified enhanced community quarantine Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas MECQ economy MECQ economy modified enhanced community quarantine