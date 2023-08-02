Home  >  Business

Philippine shares join regional downswing to close at 6,483

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 02 2023 11:32 PM

Philippine shares join the regional downswing on Wednesday as investors fret over the lower Fitch Credit rating for the United States. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 2, 2023
