Balisacan sees minimal impact on inflation by recent rains, floods

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan believes rains and floods that hit swaths of the Philippines recently will have minimal impact on inflation.

"I think that the impact on inflation is not going to be that much but still the events are still unfolding," Balisacan told ANC's "Headstart" on Wednesday.

"The thing is this June, July, August, it's not really the harvest season in many parts of the country for basic agricultural products so I think the damage is not that substantial," he added.

The country has an adequate supply of basic commodities like rice that will serve as a buffer stock, Balisacan noted.

"The data that we have seen so far are not that big yet but of course, the events are still unfolding and the data are still incomplete," he said.

"We do hope that the impact, particularly on agriculture, is not that bad compared to other episodes of monsoon rains in the past."

Production loss in the agriculture sector due to the recent storm Egay and the southwest monsoon or habagat was initially pegged at P1.9 billion, the country's main disaster council said Tuesday.

It added that more than 114,000 fisherfolk and farmers were affected by the weather disturbances.