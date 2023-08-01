Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close flat at 6,593

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 01 2023 11:12 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange closed flat at the start of a new trading month. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 1, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  