Home  >  Business

Philippine shares cap month lower to close at 6,591

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 31 2023 11:49 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares end the month of July in the red due to weak investor sentiment. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 31, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  