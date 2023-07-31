Home  >  Business

ABAC meeting focused on MSMEs, economic sustainability & environment

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 31 2023 11:47 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Business leaders from 21 countries met in the Philippines over the weekend to propose new frameworks to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 31, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   APEC   Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation   business  