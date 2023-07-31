Home > Business ABAC meeting focused on MSMEs, economic sustainability & environment ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 31 2023 11:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Business leaders from 21 countries met in the Philippines over the weekend to propose new frameworks to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 31, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight APEC Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation business /news/08/01/23/falcon-may-become-super-typhoon-pagasa/video/news/07/31/23/bulacan-guv-pushes-for-flood-control-master-plan/overseas/07/31/23/myanmar-junta-extends-state-of-emergency-delays-polls/video/business/07/31/23/philippine-shares-cap-month-lower-to-close-at-6591/video/business/07/31/23/ph-eu-to-resume-free-trade-talks