Home  >  Business

THROWBACK: Being responsible with your credit card

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 31 2021 08:01 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

In this throwback episode of "Failon Ngayon," experts talk about how one can be responsible with the use of their credit cards. Among their tips is paying not just the monthly minimum due and doing so on time to avoid penalties. 
 
Read More:  CA Throwback   current affairs   ABS-CBN Current Affairs   current affairs throwback   Failon Ngayon   credit card  