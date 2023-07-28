Home  >  Business

PSEi suffers first weekly loss in July

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 29 2023 03:34 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange index ends lower Friday its first weekly loss this month. The market action in this report.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 28, 2023
