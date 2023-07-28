Home > Business Marcos Jr. vows sustainable government partnerships ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 29 2023 03:29 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC President Ferdinand Marcos Jr vows to continue sustainable government partnerships with the business sector. He made the commitment at the opening ceremony of the APEC business advisory council summit. Joyce Balancio has the details.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 28, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr APEC APEC business advisory council summit government partnerships business sector /overseas/07/29/23/australia-pm-confident-of-acquiring-us-nuke-submarines/spotlight/07/29/23/is-chatgpt-getting-dumber/sports/07/29/23/ncaa-gozum-wants-to-make-benilde-community-proud-in-final-year/video/business/07/29/23/psei-suffers-first-weekly-loss-in-july/video/news/07/29/23/devastated-abra-province-declares-state-of-calamity