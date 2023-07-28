Home  >  Business

Marcos Jr. vows sustainable government partnerships

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 29 2023 03:29 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr vows to continue sustainable government partnerships with the business sector. He made the commitment at the opening ceremony of the APEC business advisory council summit.
Joyce Balancio has the details.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 28, 2023
Read More:  Ferdinand Marcos Jr   APEC   APEC business advisory council summit   government partnerships   business sector  