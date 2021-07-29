Home  >  Business

PH shares rebound as Metro Manila remains under 'strict GCQ'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 29 2021 11:04 PM

Philippine shares staged a rebound after the government's decision to retain the current lockdown level in Metro Manila. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 29, 2021
