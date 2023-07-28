CIMB bullish about growth in PH as loan portfolio expands

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – CIMB on Friday said it is bullish about its growth in the Philippines, noting that its loan portfolio has been growing healthily in the country.

Speaking on ANC’s “Market Edge,” CIMB Bank Philippines chief executive officer Vijay Manoharan said their loan portfolio has grown ten times from 2020 to 2023.

“We’ve been growing our loan portfolio healthily. So we’re quite bullish on this market, we see, even from last year to 2023, this year, we expect to double our loans balance sheet,” he said.

“We like the trajectory we are seeing. It’s very, very strong and we see even the portfolio quality to be quite respectable,” he added.

Manoharan noted that they continue to provide affordable loans to Filipinos.

“Our loan ranges anywhere from P1,000 to P1 million, making it very affordable for the mass consumer, and keeping the loan interest rates affordable and repayment also low. So that’s our strategy to make sure we attract customers to take out loans,” he said.

When it comes to deposits, meanwhile, the banker said it is good that Filipinos have a lot of choices when deciding where to save their hard-earned money.

“Yes, there is this fight for deposits and with the new players coming on board, the benefit goes back to the consumer. Consumers have got various options to place their extra money at various banks and earn very attractive interest rates.”

CIMB, which launched in the Philippines as all-digital bank in 2019, now has 7 million customers in the country.

“We expect to add another 2 million customers very soon, we are growing very extensively,” Manoharan said.

--ANC, 28 July 2023



