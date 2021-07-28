Philippines urged to build better, more sustainable infrastructure
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 28 2021 11:33 AM
ANC, ANC Top, urban planning, smart cities, Jun Palafox, infrastructure, traffic, development
- /sports/07/28/21/olympics-remedy-rule-bows-out-of-contention-in-200m-butterfly
- /entertainment/07/28/21/mccoy-de-leon-did-this-sweet-gesture-to-mark-anniversary-with-elisse-joson
- /overseas/07/28/21/tropical-storm-makes-landfall-in-northern-japan
- /news/07/28/21/duterte-vp-bid-unethical-gordon-2022-polls
- /news/07/28/21/brookes-point-palawan-mayor-mining-suspended-ombudsman