Home  >  Business

Philippines urged to build better, more sustainable infrastructure

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2021 11:33 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines should start building better and more sustainably in order to create an environment for smart cities. Several "obsolete” laws in infrastructure planning should also be updated, urban planner and architect Jun Palafox told ANC.
Read More:  ANC   ANC Top   urban planning   smart cities   Jun Palafox   infrastructure   traffic   development  