PH shares fall to 6,473 amid fears over possible hard lockdown

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2021 11:51 PM

Fears over a possible hard lockdown knock Philippine shares back below the 6,500 level. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 28, 2021
