Home  >  Business

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

Fil-Chinese business group suportado ang posibleng lockdown sa NCR

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2021 09:58 PM | Updated as of Jul 28 2021 09:59 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Sinusuportahan ng isang Filipino-Chinese business group ang posibleng 2-week lockdown sa Pilipinas, lalo na sa Metro Manila, dahil sa banta ng COVID-19 Delta variant.

Ayon kay Henry Lim Bon Liong, presidente ng Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc, naiintindihan nila ang panawagan ng mga health expert na dapat unahan na ang mas nakahahawang COVID-19 variant bago it kumalat. - Pasada sa TeleRadyo, TeleRadyo, July 28, 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Metro Manila   NCR   Filipino-Chinese commerce   FFCCCII   Delta   Delta variant   COVID-19   variant   COVID-19 variant   COVID-19 updates   lockdown   Philippines lockdown   lockdown measures   Philippines lockdown measures   TeleRadyo   Tagalog news  