Fil-Chinese business group suportado ang posibleng lockdown sa NCR

MAYNILA - Sinusuportahan ng isang Filipino-Chinese business group ang posibleng 2-week lockdown sa Pilipinas, lalo na sa Metro Manila, dahil sa banta ng COVID-19 Delta variant.

Ayon kay Henry Lim Bon Liong, presidente ng Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc, naiintindihan nila ang panawagan ng mga health expert na dapat unahan na ang mas nakahahawang COVID-19 variant bago it kumalat. - Pasada sa TeleRadyo, TeleRadyo, July 28, 2021