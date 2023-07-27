Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has filed partial explanations over its project delays, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said on Thursday.

ERC chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta told ANC's "Headstart" that the NGCP submitted its initial explanations last week when the 15-day deadline lapsed. The NGCP requested an extension for the explanation, Dimalanta added.

According to Dimalanta, there are 2 common threads in the NGCP's explanation, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and right-of-way issues. She said the ERC asked for additional details about these reasons.

"These are long lines for example. At what point is the right of way an issue?" said Dimalanta.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his second State of the Nation Address said the government was reviewing the performance of the NGCP following delays in essential projects.