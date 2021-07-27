Home  >  Business

PSEI recovers following Monday's sharp decline

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 27 2021 11:20 PM

Philippine shares rebound from Monday's sharp decline. 

An analyst said this is a reaction to the president's final State of the Nation Address, but not in the way one would expect. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 27, 2021
