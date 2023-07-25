Home  >  Business

Philippine shares join regional upswing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 26 2023 12:32 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange returned to positive territory as regional investors cheer China's new stimulus measures. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 25, 2023
