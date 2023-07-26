Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close at 6,679

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 26 2023 10:48 PM

Philippine shares saw a muted trading session as investors await the rate decision of the US Federal Reserve. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 26, 2023
