NGCP vows to fast track delayed grid projects

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 25 2023 11:52 PM

Philippine energy officials vowed to complete numerous power transmission projects after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pointed out their delays during his State of the Nation Address. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 25, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   energy   NGCP   National Grid Corporation of the Philippines   Ferdinand Marcos Jr.   SONA 2023   State of the Nation Address  