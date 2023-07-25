Home  >  Business

Economists hopeful that PH inflation will continue to cool

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 25 2023 10:26 PM

Philippine economic managers are optimistic inflation will continue to ease this year.

But several business leaders call for more action to control the costs of consumer goods. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 25, 2023
