Manila Subway may be completed before Marcos steps down: DOTr

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said on Monday the administration would try its best to make the country's first subway system at least partly operational by the end of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration.

The government eyes full operation by 2029.

In an interview with ANC, Bautista said the tunnel from Valenzuela to Quirino Avenue could be completed by the end of the year.

"We're taking delivery of more tunnel boring machines which operate simultaneously so that we will be able to finish the project by 2028 or maybe 2029. But we will try our best to make it partly operational by 2028," Bautista said.

He said the 33-kilometer underground rail would use Japanese technology and conform to global standards.

The country's first subway will have 17 stations.

Meanwhile, Bautista also defended the jeepney modernization program by saying that jeepney operators have various options depending on their financial capability.

"The purpose of the modernization program to ensure passengers are comfortable and reduce carbon emissions," he said.